Man arrested for stealing elderly man’s stimulus check, deputies say

NEW CANEY, Texas – A Montgomery County man is facing serious charges after he was accused of stealing an elderly man’s stimulus check in New Caney, deputies said.

Deputies said just after 10 p.m. Wednesday a Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputy on patrol in the Peach Creek Forest Subdivision spotted a man going through mailboxes.

Deputies said the man, who has been identified as Jason Dunn, was stopped and found in possession of meth in addition to a $400 check from Lone Star College made out to someone besides the suspect. He was also found with a stimulus check for $1,200.

According to deputies, the man told authorities it was his cousin’s check. Deputies went to the address on the check and learned it belonged to a disabled elderly man who had been expecting the check.

After additional investigation, deputies said they located the person who was the rightful owner of the $400 check. It was a college student also waiting for his check.

Dunn was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of mail from the elderly a third-degree felony.