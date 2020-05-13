Harris County property tax appraisal deadline is Friday. Here are 3 things to know before you file.

HOUSTON – Harris County residents who plan to protest the market value of their home have until Friday to file, the Harris County Appraisal District said.

According to their website, the deadline to appraise your property is May 15 or 30 days after you receive your notice in the mail, whichever is later.

The Appraisal District office, located at 13013 Northwest Freeway, is closed but employees are still working inside. Property owners who need to bring an item in person such as a document can use the drop-off box located at the entrance.

If you are a first-time property owner or if you recently moved to Houston, the Appraisal District has educational videos for the public to learn from property taxes to filing a rendition.

Appraisal protests can be mailed at P.O. Box 922004, Houston, TX 77092. They must be postmarked by May 15.

1. How to file online

Harris County Appraisal District said filing online is quicker to settle your properly value using iFile and iSettle.

Property owners who wish to appraise or protest their property value can use iFile to upload a claim online or to request a rendition or extension. You must create an account and have your unique account number from your notice available.

If you chose to settle your property value without visiting in person or filing by mail, you can do so by checking the iSettle option in your iFile to receive your settlement electronically.

If a hearing is needed, property owners can reject the offer and request a hearing with the appraisal review board. All owners who select this option must fill out an Evidence by Affidavit.

2. Requesting a homestead exemption

A homestead is the land or building that is used on the property land in which the head of the household declares in writing the principal residence, according to the Texas State Comptroller website. It grants a surviving spouse, minors or unmarried children with deceased parents rights to the property and are eligible for a reduction in occupancy tax.

Property owners who request a homestead exemption must file Form 11.13 and submit to HELP@hcad.org or mail it to the Appraisal District.

The same form can also be used to request an exemption for property owners over 65, disabled, or surviving spouses over 55.

The deadline to submit a homestead exemption is May 15.

3. What to do if you have additional questions

The Appraisal District created a Frequently Asked Questions page for questions regarding property values, the COVID-19 pandemic and more. Click here to see if your question has been answered.

For access to the most popular forms to aid in your appraisal, click here.

You can also email your questions at HELP@hcad.org or call 713.957.7800.