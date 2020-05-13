Alex Bregman pulling all-nighter in video play to help Houston families

HOUSTON – The competition has been stiff and the grind has been an uphill battle for Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

But he hasn’t spent most of Tuesday in a batter’s box or fielding line drives in the hot corner, instead, the Astros all-star has been taking his best swings against teammates and other celebrities to continue efforts to raise money to help families through the Houston Food Bank.

“We’re 12 hours and 15 minutes in so far,” Bregman said around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. “It’s been a long one but it’s been a lot of fun.”

Bregman is hosting a 24-hour fundraising event on Twitch, a live-streaming platform for gamers. The aim is to add to the $1.8 million he’s already raised for the FEEDHOU campaign through Alex’s Army. KPRC 2 has joined in that effort.

“We figured everyone’s playing video games right now,” Bregman said. “Might as well try and play some games with people from Houston that would like to help out and raise money.”

Throughout the 24 hours they’ll play a host of popular games -- from Fortnite to Madden 2020 to Call of Duty. Donors pay to play alongside Bregman and athletes, like George Springer, former Texan DeAndre Hopkins and all-pro running back Adrian Peterson.

It’s a gaming event designed to meet the very serious needs of Houston area families.

"It's been amazing just to see the support for Houston and we're super thankful," Bregman said.

The original goal was $1 million but donations exceeded that relatively quickly, so the goal was pushed to $2 million. With this 24-hour event, they are hoping to reach $3 million.

You can donate to the Feed Houston campaign by texting FEED HOU to 41444 or head to click2houston.com.