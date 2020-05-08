Reopening Texas: Local barbers and hairstylists weigh the consequences of reopening amid continued health concerns

HOUSTON – Customers waited outside Mike’s Barbershop in southwest Houston on Friday. The family-owned business re-opened after two months – but not without some changes, according to owner Jazmin Morales.

“Everyone is required to wear masks,” she said. “We only allow a certain amount of people in. When they come in, we sanitize their hands with hand sanitizer. They take a seat. We’re spacing out customers.”

One seat in the shop was noticeably empty. Morales said one of her long-time employees has not able to return to work due to coronavirus concerns.

“We have six barbers,” said Morales. “But one, she is uncomfortable to come in, which we completely understand.”

Morales said she has not pressured any of her employees to get back into the barbershop.

“I already told my girls, if they didn’t feel comfortable, they didn’t have to come back,” Morales said. “They’ll always have a job with me.”

The barbershop, known for $6 haircuts, saw more than 200 customers within the first few hours of re-opening, according to Morales.

Moose Rosenfield said he has been a customer for at least eight years.

“I’m so excited to be here right now,” he said. “It’s incredible.”

Rosenfield said he was not long from attempting an at-home “quarantine cut.”

“It’s the little things in life, you know? You used to take for granted… but now it’s like we’re trying to get back to some normalcy the best we can,” Rosenfield said. “This is fabulous.”

Markeita Pruitt, the owner of Touch of Heaven Artistry, said she has opted not to re-open her salon in Humble.

“It’s a catch-22,” Pruitt said. “Either you risk your health to maintain your business and your bills, or you chose your family and take that economic hit.”

She said she will stay closed until she can prepare adequately. She said she wants to stock up on disinfectant and sanitizing equipment, which is hard to come by amid the pandemic.

“We cannot become a source of transmission of the coronavirus,” Pruitt said.