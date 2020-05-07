Mayor Sylvester Turner to announce expanded program to help contain COVID-19 in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and recovery czar Marvin Odum will be holding a news conference Thursday to announce Houston’s expanded program to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“This will include new details regarding testing access and equity, and how the Houston Health Department will increase its contact tracing workforce to monitor and contain the disease as more of the economy begins to reopen,” according to a news release.

Turner will also be virtually joined briefly by Tina Lawson Knowles who will talk about how she has teamed up with Beyonce for the BeyGOOD Foundation, which supports mobile testing in Houston and encourages people to get tested.

Click2Houston.com will offer a live stream of the event starting at 3 p.m.