Man found drunk and naked inside running vehicle is arrested and charged, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after authorities said he was found drunk and naked inside a vehicle in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said authorities conducted a welfare check on a man who was slumped over inside a running vehicle. When they approached the man, authorities realized he was naked and showing signs of intoxication, Herman said.

The man was asked to put on clothing and step out of the vehicle, which he refused to do, authorities said. He also resisted when constable deputies tried to detain him, Herman said.

Herman said the man was identified as Thomas Gorsuch. Gorsuch was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, Herman said.

Gorsuch was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and interfering with public duties.