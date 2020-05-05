Star Cinema plans to reopen Houston area movie theater on Friday

HOUSTON – Star Cinema announced that it will be reopening its Baybrook Mall location on Friday.

The cinema will reopen its locations in phases to ensure the safety of its employees and guests as the company learns what works. Star Cinema has several locations in the Greater Houston area: Katy/Richmond, Cypress, Springwoods, Vintage Park in northwest Harris County, Baybrook and Conroe. Star Cinema also has a location in College Station.

The reopening of its other cinemas have not been announced.

Here are the following changes to the cinema’s operations:

Ticket Purchasing Experience:

All tickets for Star Cinema Grill will be purchased through their app. (Click Here for App Links)

Bar/Lounge Experience:

The capacity of their bar and lounge area will be reduced to allow for at least six feet of space between all parties.

In-Theater Experience (Seating):

The distance between rows will be more than six feet from recliner-to-recliner.

In-Theater Experience (Food Service):

It will be offering a menu that features their most popular items. (Click Here for Menu) The theater will only be accepting credit/debit cards and gift cards as forms of payment. No cash will be accepted at this time.

In-Theater Experience (Sanitation):

Before and after every feature, all tables, chairs, armrests, handrails, door handles and cup holders will be cleaned and sanitized. All staff interacting with guests will be wearing masks and practicing a high level of hygiene and sanitation at all times.

Associate Screening:

All theater associates will be screened before each shift.