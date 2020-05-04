13-year-old girl and man involved in violent crash after suspected carjacking, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after they said they believe teen girl and man were involved in a violent carjacking in Aldine overnight.

It’s not clear where the vehicle was carjacked from, but police said when they saw the vehicle afterward, they tried to pull it over. That’s when they said a wild chase began with the suspect behind the wheel reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Police said a man and a 13-year-old girl in the car ended up crashing on Aldine Bender near Miranda. They were both taken into custody, police said.

Investigators said the girl may have planned the carjacking, setting up a meetup, and then the man stole the vehicle at gunpoint. HPD handled the arrest and aggravated robbery charge, and Precinct 1 deputies are handling taking the charge of pursuit/failure to yield.