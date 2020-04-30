Investigation underway after man found shot in head, declared brain dead, DPS trooper says

HOUSTON – An investigation is currently underway after a DPS trooper found a man shot in the head Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway West when a DPS trooper said he observed a vehicle leaving the roadway. The trooper said he turned around to investigate what he initially suspected was a car accident. The trooper said when he approached the vehicle, he found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

The trooper said he removed the man from the car to render aid and the Houston Fire Department came to the scene shortly after. The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he has been declared brain dead.

Authorities said details are limited right now as they have no information on a suspect. The shooting is still under investigation.