Pigs, parakeets and pups among 95 animals rescued from flea market breeder

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society rescued 95 animals from a breeder in southeast Houston Tuesday after the woman surrendered the animals, according to a news release.

According to the release, the woman’s husband died in March and she was no longer able to care for the animals.

The Houston Police Department, along with Law Enforcement from BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions went to the woman’s home and found 15 potbelly pigs, 75 parakeets, two guinea pigs and three Chihuahuas.

All the animals were found to be in less than ideal conditions but were in overall good health. Several of the female pigs were confirmed to be pregnant, according to the release.

Because the woman surrendered the animals, she is no longer in violation of city ordinance, according to the release.

All 95 animals were taken to the Houston Humane Society and will be up for adoption and rescue. Anyone interested can visit Houstonhumane.org or the Houston Human Society social media platforms for more information.