Montgomery County wants to give residents a second stimulus check

HOUSTON – Montgomery County Precinct 3 is looking to help stimulate the local economy by using the CARES Act funds to give residents another stimulus check.

According to Commissioner James Noack, the federal government gave Montgomery County just under $105 million to help cover some of the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Noack said he understands the crises people are facing and is therefore proposing that a portion of the funds be put back into Montgomery County taxpayers’ wallets.

“The amount of each check would be based on a percentage of last year’s county property taxes paid by each individual or entity, similar to the federal government’s formula of using adjusted gross income (AGI) to determine stimulus check amounts,” Noack wrote in a Facebook post. “The orders issued in Montgomery County and subsequently by Texas Governor Greg Abbott were to flatten the curve, not our economy. These federal funds are not a gift to Montgomery County taxpayers. These are their dollars; and the best use of these funds is to put them back in their hands.”

Noack said he is committed to working with the federal, state and county government to make sure Montgomery County can find a way to help people get the money while following the CARES Act guidelines.