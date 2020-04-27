The Bangles recognize Houston high school’s epic ‘Manic Monday’ mashup video

HOUSTON – Houston’s Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts got a big shout-out from the 1980s band The Bangles Monday for its rendition of “Manic Monday.”

The band, known for its hits in the ‘80s, wrote on its Facebook page Monday, “The faculty and staff of Houston's Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Kinder HSPVA) are enjoying their Manic Monday!”

The video shows staff members rocking out to the tune in their homes while preparing for another Monday of remote learning. Some work from a hammock while others wash their hands and read books from their apparent specialty. Others wrangle children and cats.

Watch the full video here.