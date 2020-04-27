4-year-old child dies after being found in hot car in Tomball, HCSO says

TOMBALL, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a 4-year-old boy died in a hot vehicle Saturday.

Precinct 4 deputies said the child was found inside a family vehicle in the 12800 block of Mimosa Spring Drive. Deputies said initial information indicates the child managed to get out of the house on his own and into the vehicle without the family noticing.

According to deputies, the child was transported to an unknown hospital, where he later died.

Harris County deputies are investigating the incident.