Some parking lots near Houston parks will be closed again this weekend

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner says he will continue the practice of limiting access to city-owned park’s parking lots to help control overcrowding for the second weekend in a row.

Turner said this includes limiting access to parking lots at:

Buffalo Bayou Park

Memorial Park, Hermann Park

Spotts Park

He said the goal is to encourage visitors to walk or bike to their neighborhood parks while keeping a safe social distance from others and minimize driving. The closure of access to parking lots began at dusk Friday and the lots will reopen at dawn Monday.

“These measures are being put in place as a proactive measure to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Steve Wright, Director, Houston Parks and Recreation Department. “Our goal is to help stop park overcrowding and continue to flatten the curve as we continue to battle against COVID-19.”

