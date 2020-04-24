Police searching for shooter after man gunned down in front of SW Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in front of a southwest Houston convenience store.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in front of one of the stores in a strip center on South Braeswood Boulevard at Braeburn Glen Boulevard, police said.

According to authorities, the victim – identified as 25-year-old Thaddeus Townsel – was standing in the parking lot when someone ran up to him and opened fire.

The shooter fired multiple shots at close range before fleeing in a white Ford truck, police said. Townsel was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said they are still working to learn more details in an effort to determine a motive and find the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.