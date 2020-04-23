86ºF

Can you remember what you paid for gas as a teen? Here’s a look back at how prices have changed over the years.

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

How much was a gallon of gas 50 years ago?
The price for gas has gone down to record lows this month as the coronavirus pandemic sends the U.S. economy into a downturn.

Houston-area gas stations are reporting an average of $1.57, however many Houstonians are seeing much lower prices. The lowest reported was $1.15 a gallon.

Over a 10-year period, Houston has paid $2.58 a gallon on average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Gas prices in the Houston area at an 10-year average.
But how much was a gallon of gas 50 years ago?

Because Houston is located close to oil refineries, gas prices in the year 1960 were between $0.31 and $0.50, which is the equivalent of $2 adjusted for inflation.

The national average was $0.32 according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The number was stable until 1975, when prices rose to $0.60 after the end of the Vietnam War.

By the year 2000, gas prices averaged at $1.51 per gallon.

This map shows the national gas price average from 1929 to 2011.
