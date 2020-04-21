These are the places where Houstonians say they are finding the lowest gas prices

Gas prices in the Houston area are incredibly low.

Barrel prices hit in the negatives Monday, and on top of that the demand for driving has also plummeted due to stay-at-home orders in place. Filling up your gas tanks these days is getting more affordable than before.

According to GasBuddy, Houston’s average gas price is $1.57 per gallon in regular unleaded.

We asked our KPRC Channel 2 Facebook followers how much they have paid at the pump, and where they saw the lowest gas prices in the Houston-area, listed from lowest to high.

$1.15

Texaco, Houston (Dairy Ashford and Richmond)

$1.32

Murphy’s, La Marque

$1.35

Valero, Cypress

$1.36

Valero, Tomball

$1.37

H-E-B, Cypress (Fry Rd. and I-10)

$1.39

Buc-ee’s, Waller

$1.43

Buc-ee’s, Cypress

$1.45

Chevron, Pearland

$1.49

Raceway, Houston (Highway 6 and Clay)

Did you get a good deal at the pump? Let us know in the comments below!