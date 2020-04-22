How disabled homebound Houstonians can get food, household items delivered for free

Houston – There’s a new city program providing food for disabled Houstonians who are homebound.

Food includes non-perishable items, fresh produce, as well as some basic home necessities.

If you need assistance, you can fill out one of these online forms:

English form for food assistance

Spanish form for food assistance

You can also call 832-394-0814 to be placed on the list.

We’re told Houston Metro will deliver all food distributions by Friday.