How disabled homebound Houstonians can get food, household items delivered for free
Houston – There’s a new city program providing food for disabled Houstonians who are homebound.
Food includes non-perishable items, fresh produce, as well as some basic home necessities.
If you need assistance, you can fill out one of these online forms:
English form for food assistance
Spanish form for food assistance
You can also call 832-394-0814 to be placed on the list.
We’re told Houston Metro will deliver all food distributions by Friday.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.