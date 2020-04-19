SUPPORT LOCAL: Direct Vinyl Supply provides heat transfer and adhesive vinyl for crafters and small businesses

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Direct Vinyl Supply opened at a small office warehouse location in 2019 but through the power of word of mouth and Facebook, the shop was able to move to a traditional brick and mortar store.

“We take pride not only in the products that we sell as we will not sell something that we would not use ourselves but in our customer service,” owner Debi Schneider wrote to KPRC. “Our customers are everything to us! They are family to us!”

What services does Direct Vinyl Supply offer?

The shop provides heat transfer and adhesive vinyl for crafters and small businesses. It sells vinyl in sheets and in rolls up to 50-yards. “The vinyl we offer is amazing!” Schneider wrote. “It presses at 285° for 4 seconds. We offer it in 60 colors all in a true matte finish. It is extremely lightweight and feels unbelievable on your shirts! We are the premier vendor in Texas for B-Flex America, we are proud to be partnered with them." The store also offers Oracal and Starcraft products.

What deals is the business offering during this time?

The shop has lowered its shipping minimum to $25 to help its customers. It’s also sharing crafting ideas and information on its Facebook page and offering zoom lessons until it is able to reopen.

Where is Direct Vinyl Supply located?

Direct Vinyl Supply is located at 11911 Jones Road Suite 5.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping. Visit directvinylsupply.com to view its products.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.