Online petition launched over Fort Bend County property valuations

Amidst an outpouring of complaints over property tax appraisals in Fort Bend County, a newly launched online petition is calling on the the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District to conduct a “publicly transparent” review of 2020 property valuations before the final certification of the appraised values on July 25, 2020.

“Public response has been LOUD to the skyrocketing numbers released by the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District (CAD) this week,” wrote Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales in an April 16 Facebook post. “Many of our residents are facing complete economic devastation. In the last three days, I’ve had hundreds of conversations, emails, Facebook messages, and video chat discussions with Precinct 1 property owners. These stories have ranged from infuriating to heartbreaking, and we have to take drastic action to make changes NOW.”

Property owners began receiving appraisal notices on April 11. The notices appraise property at its January 1st market value.

Those who disagree with their 2020 valuation can file a notice of protest. The deadline to file a protest is May 15 or 30 days from the date after the notice is delivered, whichever is later. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Fort Bend County Appraisal District requests property owners file their 2020 protest online. For information on how to file a protest online, visit https://www.fbcad.org/protest/.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers is among those protesting his 2020 valuation.

“The value of my 44 year old home was increased $140,000 from last year,” Meyers wrote in a blog post on his website. “70% increase, $100,000 adjustment from the decrease in value last year as a result of my home flooding during Harvey and $40,000 additional value, which I believe is unwarranted given the home’s age, condition, and the fact it flooded.”

Both Meyers and Morales said they’ve taken action in response to the property tax appraisals.

“I refuse to finance our county operations on the backs of people who are victims of the COVID-19 shutdown economy AND victims of the CAD’s improper valuations,” wrote Morales in a Facebook post.