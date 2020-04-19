71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Must-see videos and photos capture hail, lightning as storms barrel through Houston-area

Tags: local, Houston, weather
Hail, lightning
Hail, lightning (KPRC 2)

As lightning, rain and hail barreled through the Houston area Sunday morning, many KPRC2 viewers were capturing it all on camera.

Submit your weather photos on Click2Pins, here.

Here are some of the most captivating videos and photos shared with us so far:

Katy

Houston

Hail in Windsong subdivision, Keithharrow @ Windsong Trails
Hail in Windsong subdivision, Keithharrow @ Windsong Trails (KPRC 2)

Jersey Village

Jersey Village
Jersey Village (KPRC 2)

Huntsville

Hail damage to a car in in Huntsville, TX

Hail damage to a car in in Huntsville, TX
Hail damage to a car in in Huntsville, TX (KPRC 2)
Hail damage to a car in in Huntsville, TX
Hail damage to a car in in Huntsville, TX (KPRC 2)

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.