Must-see videos and photos capture hail, lightning as storms barrel through Houston-area
As lightning, rain and hail barreled through the Houston area Sunday morning, many KPRC2 viewers were capturing it all on camera.
Here are some of the most captivating videos and photos shared with us so far:
Katy
More hail in Katy! Got about ping pong size pic.twitter.com/5gbiFu1ytw— John Aretz (@aretz_john) April 19, 2020
@KPRC2 @KPRC2WEATHER ping pong ball for reference of the size of hail that just hit Katy 15 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/agjFUhHGE5— John Aretz (@aretz_john) April 19, 2020
Houston
Texas weather, anyone wanna bet that we’ll be in the pool by 3:00pm. Stand-by for updates. @KPRC2WEATHER pic.twitter.com/u1Nx7A7vsx— Raymond Davis (@CoachDavis82) April 19, 2020
#lighting lid up Houston, #Texas on Sunday! #TXwx #Flooding @Weathernetwork @weatherchannel @TravisABC13 @collinabc13 #SevereWeather @accuweather @WeatherNation @TxStormChasers @chitakhou @KPRC2WEATHER pic.twitter.com/7uYE7DXDKs— Jaime Garcia (@PastorJaimeG) April 19, 2020
Jersey Village
Huntsville
Hail damage to a car in in Huntsville, TX
