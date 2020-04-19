Must-see videos and photos capture hail, lightning as storms barrel through Houston-area

As lightning, rain and hail barreled through the Houston area Sunday morning, many KPRC2 viewers were capturing it all on camera.

Submit your weather photos on Click2Pins, here.

Here are some of the most captivating videos and photos shared with us so far:

Katy

More hail in Katy! Got about ping pong size pic.twitter.com/5gbiFu1ytw — John Aretz (@aretz_john) April 19, 2020

@KPRC2 @KPRC2WEATHER ping pong ball for reference of the size of hail that just hit Katy 15 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/agjFUhHGE5 — John Aretz (@aretz_john) April 19, 2020

Houston

Hail in Windsong subdivision, Keithharrow @ Windsong Trails (KPRC 2)

Texas weather, anyone wanna bet that we’ll be in the pool by 3:00pm. Stand-by for updates. @KPRC2WEATHER pic.twitter.com/u1Nx7A7vsx — Raymond Davis (@CoachDavis82) April 19, 2020

Jersey Village

Jersey Village (KPRC 2)

Huntsville

Hail damage to a car in in Huntsville, TX

Hail damage to a car in in Huntsville, TX (KPRC 2)