Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provides update on city’s coronavirus response efforts

Mayor Turner: Houston has not reached peak
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the city’s coronavirus response efforts during a tour of Delmar Stadium, one of the city’s COVID-19 testing sites.

Later today, Turner will join Houston Independent School District Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other educators at NRG Stadium, where the school district’s is hosting a mass food distribution.

