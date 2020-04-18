Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provides update on city’s coronavirus response efforts
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the city’s coronavirus response efforts during a tour of Delmar Stadium, one of the city’s COVID-19 testing sites.
Later today, Turner will join Houston Independent School District Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other educators at NRG Stadium, where the school district’s is hosting a mass food distribution.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.