SUPPORT LOCAL: This event planner says one of her employees is ‘struggling so badly’ she had to buy her groceries

What is Kyiad Solutions?

Kyiad Solutions is an event planning business.

How did the business start?

“My business actually began when I threw my twins’ 4th birthday party!" the owner wrote to KPRC. “It was a circus theme and had seven rings with circus-themed games. It was such a hit with the guests I was asked to do four other parties, and at their parties I was asked to do more."

How is Kyiad Solutions dealing with current challenges?

“We are just a small company and depend on every event to make ends meet,” the owner wrote. “Three weeks ago clients began calling to postpone or cancel events. Almost two weeks ago things were shut down completely and this week I had to let my employees go. One of my employees is struggling so badly I’ve bought her groceries in the last two weeks. I’m afraid of how her family is going to make it when I can no longer help them.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by purchasing gift cards. Give them a ring at (832) 477-6572 for more information.

