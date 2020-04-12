WATCH: MD Anderson’s Employee Choir shares beautiful rendition of ‘Count on Me’

HOUSTON – The MD Anderson Employee Choir created an inspirational video singing “Count On Me.”

The video was coordinated by choir directors and one of the choir members and edited by a senior producer from the video team. The choir members were sent the music and recorded their parts from home using an instrumental track. The audio recordings from 28 choir members, including a pianist, a percussionist, and the director, were mixed and edited together.

Here is the video from the MD Anderson Employee Choir: