Here’s a recap of Lakewood Church’s virtual Easter service

The virtual Easter Sunday service included a virtual appearance by singer Mariah Carey and a special message from director, actor and producer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry delivered a special message

Actor, director and producer Tyler Perry delivered a four minute message during the service.

“I feel like this is a moment in our country and our world as a rest, for all of us to take a minute to realize how much we take for granted,” Perry said.

Lakewood Church announces it will provide food to families of quarantines first responders, host another blood drive

During its Easter Sunday service, church officials announced the church would soon provide food to the families of quarantined first responders in the Houston area.

The church also announced it would host a second blood drive in two week. At the church’s first blood drive, nearly 1,000 units of blood were donated.

Houston officials provided update on coronavirus response during service

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Police Chief Art Acevedo, and Fire Chief Samuel Peña took to the stage during the service to provide information on the city’s coronavirus response.

“Let me thank the church for what the church is doing helping us out,” Turner said. “This church, like so many other of the faith-based community, has really come through.

Turner said that although the city hasn’t reached its peak, what the city is doing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is working.

“These times that we’re living in have certainly shaken America’s foundation of comfort and security,” Peña said. “But what keeps us going, in part in public safety, is the knowledge that we’re not in this alone. We know that He is helping us through this.”

Mariah Carey performed ‘Hero’ to celebrate those on the front lines of the pandemic

During the virtual service, Marih Carey performed “Here” as a tribute to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

