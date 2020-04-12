Easter Sunday: Here’s what stores are open, closed in Houston
HOUSTON – Scroll below to see what grocery stores and supermarkets in Houston are closed and open on Easter Sunday.
ALDI: Closed
Costco: Closed
Central Market: Closed
Dollar General: Dollar General locations will close early, at 5 p.m., on Easter Sunday.
Food Town: Food Town stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
H-E-B: Closed
Lowe’s: Closed
Mi Tienda: Closed
Kroger: Kroger stores close early on Easter Sunday. Houston-area stores will remain from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Randalls: On Easter Sunday, Randalls stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sam’s Club: Closed
Target: Closed
Trader Joe’s: Closed
Walmart: Walmart will remain open on Easter Sunday. Hours vary by location.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods will remain open. Hours vary by location.
