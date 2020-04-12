Easter Sunday: Here’s what stores are open, closed in Houston

Published: April 12, 2020, 8:22 am Updated: April 12, 2020, 8:38 am

HOUSTON – Scroll below to see what grocery stores and supermarkets in Houston are closed and open on Easter Sunday.

ALDI: Closed

Costco: Closed

Central Market: Closed

Dollar General: Dollar General locations will close early, at 5 p.m., on Easter Sunday.

Food Town: Food Town stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

H-E-B: Closed

Lowe’s: Closed

Mi Tienda: Closed

Kroger: Kroger stores close early on Easter Sunday. Houston-area stores will remain from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Randalls: On Easter Sunday, Randalls stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closed

Target: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Walmart: Walmart will remain open on Easter Sunday. Hours vary by location.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods will remain open. Hours vary by location.