Houston Museum of Natural Science furloughs 70% of its employees in response to COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Houston Museum of Natural Science said it is furloughing 70% of its staff due to the challenging circumstances resulting from the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and the current state of the economy.

The organization said because of the negative financial impact it has experienced, its has made the decision to furlough 337 employees.

“As part of that process, we have arrived at the difficult decision to furlough 337 employees, 70% of our total staff, effective immediately. All furloughed employees remain eligible for health insurance and other benefits until at least May 31,” the museum stated in a press release.

The pay of the remaining 144 employees will also be reduced by at least 15% effective immediately.