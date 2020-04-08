WATCH: Bald eagle injured after falling from nest in Houston-area town

HOUSTON – A juvenile bald eagle fell out of a nest and hit metal flashing on the way down in Webster.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden rushed the eagle to the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas for emergency treatment.

Chief Veterinarian Dr. Dev and Executive Director Sharon Schmalz treated the eagle, who was sedated for x-rays.

The eagle is recovering in a large outdoor eagle flight cafe, officials said.

During the pandemic, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center continues to provide life-saving services and intakes 60-90 orphaned and injured wild animals each day.

The higher intake is mostly attributed to stay-home order, according to Schmalz.

To support the Houston SPAC visit, here.

Here is the video captured of the bald eagle falling from the nest:

Here is the video captured of the bald eagle recovering at Houston SPCA: