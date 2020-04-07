SUPPORT LOCAL: This award-winning mold inspection company has served the Greater Houston area for over 10 years

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Houston Mold Inspector has served the Greater Houston area for over 10 years. “We have met thousands of clients doing mold inspections. Our commitment to providing affordable mold inspections that are accurate, simple, and to the point has been the recipe for success for us,” Christopher Felan wrote to KPRC. "To us, the best compliment we can receive from a client is a recommendation to business associates, friends, family members, or neighbors.”

What services does Houston Mold Inspections offer?

The award-winning Houston Mold Inspections offers complete mold testing services for residential and commercial customers.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by contacting them for your home’s mold inspection.

Visit moldinspectionhouston.com for more information.

