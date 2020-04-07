'My angels forever:” President Trump quotes Houston COVID-19 survivor at White House briefing

President Donald Trump quoted words written by one of the first Houston-area coronavirus patients at a recent White House briefing.

After returning home from the hospital, the man wrote a letter to the Houston Chronicle about his experience fighting the virus.

In the letter, the man thanked the hospital staff who cared for him. at CHI St. Luke’s Health in Sugar Land.

“They risked their own lives to save mine,” he wrote. “I will consider them my angels forever.”

At the White House briefing, Trump discussed the bravery of those in the health care industry working to treat patients infected with COVID-19.

Trump mentioned patients who have given thanks to those who cared for them, including the man in Houston.

“Another survivor in Houston said simply, ‘I will consider them my angels forever,’” Trump said, quoting from the man’s letter.