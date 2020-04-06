SUPPORT LOCAL: This hardware store owner says he’s ‘been through a lot throughout the years’ and needs your support

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Loden’s Hardware?

Loden’s Hardware is a local hardware store that has been in business since 1949. The store sales plumbing, electrical supplies, pest control, paint supplies and a large selection of nuts and bolts.

Where is located?

Loden’s Hardware is located in Jacinto City.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can call them from your care to order your hardware needs at (713) 455-0808. The business can also deliver locally to Jacinto City and Galena Park.

“We have been through a lot throughout the years and need your support during this time,” the owner wrote to KPRC.

