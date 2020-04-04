Texas Roadhouse, Brothers host drive-thru market in Baytown

BAYTOWN – Many customers drove up to Texas Roadhouse Saturday for a special take-out in Baytown.

Texas Roadhouse partnered with Brothers Produce to offered $40 boxes of vegetables, fruits and dairy. The package also came with the restaurant’s steak-based fare.

Customers could also buy raw steak to take home and cook themselves.

“A lot of butcher shops are out of meat,” said Texas Roadhouse Market Partner Joe Landy. “We’re providing that. We have three butchers cutting pans and pans of steak.”

The produce boxes include bananas, oranges, raspberries, apples, corn, zucchini and more.

Along with providing fresh fruits and vegetables to the Baytown community, the idea is to keep employees from both companies working.

“Brothers has three or four employees here, just working with the product,” said Landy. “Our company has more than 50% of our employees back to work now at our restaurants, and we’re hoping to get that number higher.”