Walmart will start temperature checks on employees

HOUSTON – Walmart and Sam’s Club responded to the COVID-19 pandemic once more by taking additional steps to protect the health and safety of their employees.

Both CEOs of the world’s largest brick-and-mortar chain announced in a joint statement Tuesday that stores will begin conducting temperature checks on employees prior to clocking in to work, provide masks and gloves to all employees, and introduce a “6-20-100” guidance protocol.

They will also implement a “6-20-100” rule for all employees to follow: "6″ feet away from one another, “20” seconds of hand washing, and “100” degree temperature will send an employee home from work.

If an employee reports to work but is detected a temperature of 100 degrees or more, they will be sent home. However, the employee will still be paid for the day, but cannot return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.

“Many associates have already been taking their own temperatures at home, and we’re asking them to continue that practice as we start doing it on-site,” said CEO John Furner, “And we’ll continue to ask associates to look out for other symptoms of the virus (coughing, feeling achy, difficulty breathing) and never come to work when they don’t feel well.”

Walmart also announced they will also provide “high-quality” masks and gloves to each store employee to protect themselves on the job. The items won’t be in until after about two weeks.

“We will continue to consult with health officials and experts inside and outside Walmart as this situation evolves,” Furner concluded, “We greatly appreciate the work our associates are doing for customers, members, and their communities, and we will continue to prioritize their health and well-being.”