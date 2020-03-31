SUPPORT LOCAL: GFR Collision & Performance says its customer service and honesty policies differentiates it from other collision centers

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is GFR Collision & Performance?

GFR Collision & Performance is a body shop and mechanic shop.

What does this business offer?

“We offer a lifetime warranty our paint on the body shop side and we do a 2-year warranty on parts and labor on the mechanical side."

How did the business start?

“I started at Maaco at the age off 21 washing cars and worked my way up. After 2 years working for Maaco, I worked for an exotic shop and got really good at it."

Where is GFR Collision & Performance located?

GRF Collision & Performance is based out of Humble.

What differentiates this business from other collision centers?

“I’m always honest with customers and always stay true to my repairs and promise my customers to get their cars working the way it was before the damage or better. I don’t nickel and dime on small stuff and I do free advance computer scans. All my customers have my cellphone number so they can call me anytime they want. Sometimes I even fix a car for free if the issue is really small and if it’s a quick fix. Customer service and honesty is my best policy, it doesn’t matter how cheap the cost is. Customers will always remember I am honest and didn’t try to rip them off. For example, I had a customer the dealer quoted him 5800 bucks for an air strut and a transfer case on his 2014 jeep and they told him both of them have to be replaced. I told him the airline was bad because that was the issue and they sell a repair kit for that so I fixed it and the transfer case fluid was just bad so I replaced that and did a oil change for 370 bucks. Another example, I had a customer with a Hummer H3 they told him he needed a new transmission that was going to cost 4 thousand, that’s what the chevy dealership told him and he brought it to me all he needed was a TCM and that cost 400 bucks parts and labor. I always show the customer the issue and explain to them with detail and how the part works.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit gfrcollision.com for more information on its services or give them a ring at (832) 638-1053.