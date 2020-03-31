Man’s body found in roadway after fatal shooting; investigation underway, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday.

Deputies said they received a call from witnesses at around 11:40 p.m. who said they saw a body in a roadway near 300 Wells Fargo.

When EMS arrived at the scene, they declared a white male in his mid to late 40s dead. Investigators said they found shell casings near the man’s body.

Witnesses told deputies they also saw a silver or white Chevrolet Impala 2000 model in the area.

Deputies said one suspect has been detained and was possibly in the Chevy Impala.

According to HCSO, investigators have video of the vehicle from a nearby gas station. Deputies believe two men and the victim were riding in the vehicle together when there was some type of disturbance and shots were then fired.

The shooting is still under investigation.