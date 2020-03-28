Houston-area animal shelters report uptick in animal fostering, adoptions amid coronavirus pandemic
The steady influx of animals continues at Houston’s Animal Shelter, ‘BARC’, but administrators have not seen a massive influx of animals during the pandemic. Instead, something more encouraging appears to be happening: Houstonians are stepping up to help animal shelters struggling in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our community has really stepped up to help us empty our shelters,” Adriane Fatalay, Division Manager at BARC, said.
