Harris County Precinct 2 deputies host pop-up food giveaway

HOUSTON – It took just under two hours to give away thousands of pounds of food to hundreds of people in need Friday morning.

Harris County Precinct 2 deputies said if any big company has a lot of food they want to donate, they will pick it up and make sure it gets to people who need it most.

Dozens of people drove through a pop-up food giveaway at the Northeast Community Center.

Many were grateful for the extra food they haven’t been able to get.

“This helps a lot it’s been hard going to the grocery store and there is nothing left,” a woman named Delphina said.

The food, which consisted of bags full of carrots, potatoes, apples, brussel sprouts, was donated by Hilton Americas Hotel.

It was then picked up and distributed to families by Second Serving of Houston volunteers and Harris County Precinct 2.

“Some of these big businesses have so much food. It’s about to go bad, and if we didn’t get this in time, all of this would have gone to waste,” Kristen Torrez of Second Serving of Houston said.

“If you are a big business and you have food you want to give away but don’t want to transport it, contact us. We will come get it and give it to people in need,” Jose Jimenez with Harris County Precinct 2 said.