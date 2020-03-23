Lowe’s to donate $25M toward helping hospitals and communities during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Lowe’s, like many other companies across the country, is stepping up to help in this time of crisis.

On Friday, the company announced it will be donating $25 million “to support the emerging needs of our associates, customers and communities.”

According to the website, $10 million in products such as protective gear will be donated to medical professionals.

Lowe’s stores in the U.S. and Canada will receive $4.5 million, which can be used to “donate products in their communities to serve short and long-term needs.”

The rest will go toward the Lowe’s Employee Relief Fund, which helps Lowe’s associates in times of disaster and crisis, helping support small businesses, the COVID-19 Response Fund and other nonprofit organizations in Lowe’s hometown, the Greater Charlotte, N.C. region and the American Red Cross.

Any remaining funds will be used for various needs as they emerge.

The store also announced it is temporarily reducing store hours and all stores will close at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 7 p.m. Sunday. The change goes into effect on March 23.