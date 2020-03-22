Love in the time of coronavirus: Here’s what a Houston wedding held in the midst of a pandemic looks like, social distancing and all

As couples across Texas cancel or postpone their weddings in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, one Houston couple tied the knot, all while observing the state’s restrictions on gatherings and businesses.

On Saturday, Houston residents Tony Huang and Jessica Rose Stine married at First Colony Church, surrounded by 7 of their loved ones, in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order limiting public gatherings to 10 people. Using Zoom, more than 60 of the couple’s family and friends streamed the nuptials from afar.

“#CoronaVirus pandemic has created a tremendous chaos in our lives,” Huang wrote in a Facebook post. “While we had our #Italy Honeymoon cancelled, we cancelled the string quartet, our reception restaurant cancelled, we even had our first night hotel as Husband & Wife cancelled.”

In the face of these unforeseen cancellations, challenges and restrictions, the couple altered the entire format of their wedding, insistent on celebrating their love for one another among family and friends in whatever way they could.

Hunag’s friend, one of the guests who attended the event in-person, held the laptop used to stream the ceremony. In lieu of the string quartet the couple had planned on, a close friend coordinated music on an Ipad. Huang’s son Austin remotely assisted with the livestream.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more intimate yet so connected time spending with our friends and family while being so far apart,” Huang wrote in a Facebook post. “When we have finally defeat this #covid19 we’ll get back together for a big celebration.”

Wedding (Joshua Ardoin)

