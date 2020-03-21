Local rum distillery producing hand sanitizer to help with shortage

HOUSTON – Grateful Dane Distilling Co., a Houston-based craft distillery, has all the tools to make hand sanitizer. The process to make hand sanitizer is easier than making rum, owner Ian Mook said.

Mook said he has begun making sanitizer from tasting alcohol that he previously used for small batches of rum. He said he is using the FDA-approved formula.

Hand sanitizer is made of four ingredients:

Alcohol at 80% by volume

Glycerol

Hydrogen Peroxide

Distilled Water

“I don’t intend to go into the hand sanitizer industry permanently, I’m just trying to help out,” Mook said.

Mook is taking orders large and small, but prioritizing first responders and places like nursing homes.

Grateful Dane is open every Saturday from 1 - 5 p.m., usually for rum tastings.

This Saturday, the distillery will sell 1 oz. bottles of house-made hand sanitizer for $2, which is a production cost, Mook said. Limit 5 per customers.

For customer that purchase a bottle of rum, they will get two 1 oz. hand sanitizer bottles for free.