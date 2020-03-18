Houston Zoo is featuring their animals on Facebook Live. Here’s when you can catch them.

HOUSTON – Now you can experience zoo nature and life at the comfort of your home.

The Houston Zoo started using Facebook Live to bring their home visitors a glimpse of the daily lives of their animals. Each Facebook Live starts at 11 a.m. on their Facebook page.

Houston, we are here for you. We may be closed, but we’re looking forward to bringing the Zoo TO YOU during the next few... Posted by Houston Zoo on Saturday, March 14, 2020

The live videos will feature some of the animals guided by zookeepers so fans can see what they are up to. Facebook followers are encouraged to ask questions regarding the animals.

On Wednesday, they featured cheetahs walking outside of their space.

You can visit their Facebook page and check out their next scheduled live video. They plan to feature other animals such as elephants and leopard cubs.