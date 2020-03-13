Harris County Juvenile Justice Center closed until further notice, officials say

HOUSTON – The Harris County Juvenile Justice Center will be closed until further notice, officials said Friday.

The center, located at 1200 Congress, had a sign posted on the door to inform people of the sudden closure.

Officials said the detention side of the center is open for juvenile detention operations only, and the courts and office wing are fully closed to all.

No employees or officials, regardless of position, will be allowed to enter the facilities court and office wing, officials said.