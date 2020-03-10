MCTX METRO service changes coming to Missouri City. Here is what riders need to know.

HOUSTON – In the coming weeks METRO will merge the services provided by the 364 Flex Route in Missouri City with the 363 Community Connector. The new 363 Community Connector Route will expand to include the areas serviced by the 364 Flex Route, so the change will not shrink the overall coverage area.

In a news release issued by Stacie Walker, Missouri City’s Director of Communications, the change is designed to streamline the service, making it easier for consumers by having only one route instead of two.

The 364 Flex Route, which is being phased out, is a fixed-route, hourly service that seven stops along its route through Missouri City, including the two Park & Ride locations.

In contrast, the 363 Community Connector is a personalized, on-demand curb-to-destination shuttle bus service for commuters. Here is what you need to know about the Community Connector that will continue operation:

To schedule a ride, simply call 713-739-3823 and designate the route you would like to take.

Operating hours will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The buses will be 12-passenger ARBOC buses that are wheelchair-accessible.

The service will continue to cost $1.25 for unlimited boardings within a three hour window. Existing discounts for seniors and students still apply. The METRO Q Fare Card can still be used to pay for service.

The service area includes the combined area previously served by the two separate services, including both Park & Ride locations in Missouri City.

The shuttle will not stop at designated stops. Rather, it will transport to customer-designated destinations within the service area.

363 Community Connector Service Area. Courtesy of METRO.

For more information regarding the service, you can contact METRO at 713-635-4000. And, for updates on the new service configuration, you can check the Missouri City Website.