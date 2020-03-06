Driver crashes into a shoe store in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – A driver crashed their car into a Pearland shoe store front, according to the Pearland Police Department.

Investigators said the crash happened around 3 p.m. at a Rack Room Shoes at 11200 Broadway St. in the Pearland Town Center.

The front of the store suffered major damage from the crash, officials said. The car had been pulled out of the store.

No one was injured, according to officials.