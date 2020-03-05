Spencer Solves It helps Cub Scouts get stolen equipment back

HOUSTON – It was a crime that shocked mothers and fathers in Katy, a group of Cub Scouts ripped off by brazen thieves who stole their equipment trailer with everything Pack 239 owned.

The bulk of the items stolen, camping gear, things like propane torches, propane stoves, Dutch ovens, stock pots and more.

“There was probably six to seven thousand dollars worth of stuff in there that we had acquired over the last 35 years. It was everything those kids need to go camping,” said Ed Nicoletti, Pack 239 Charter Organization Representative.

The theft occurred on Dec. 17, 2019, and to date, there have been no arrests or any sign of that trailer or the Cub Scouts equipment.

Now, the Spencer Solves It team is getting involved.

With help from one of our most generous benefactors, Randy Hartley, we are helping the scouts out.

Randy is donating $2,000 to purchase new equipment and he is making this challenge to all of our KPRC-TV viewers.

“If they will help us raise another one or two thousand dollars, by donating money, I will donate another $1,000,” Randy said.

If you would like to help these young scouts with the money to replace that stolen equipment, we have linked the official GoFundMe account.