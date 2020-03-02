UH to give students with family income lower than $65K free tuition starting Fall 2020

HOUSTON – The University of Houston announced Thursday that the school is expanding a program that will allow students with a family income under $65,000 to get free tuition starting in the Fall 2020 semester.

“Starting this fall, the University guarantees tuition and mandatory fees will be covered by grant assistance and other sources for eligible freshmen from families with adjusted gross incomes up to $65,000 — raising the (Cougar Promis) program’s income threshold by $15,000,” the school announced in a press release. “In an effort to impact even more students who have a financial need, eligible freshmen from families with adjusted gross incomes between $65,001 and $125,000 will be eligible for tuition support ranging from $500 to $2,000 per year.”

Free tuition at UH for freshmen with family income of up to $65k and partial support for up to $125k. Own your dream and explore possibilities at UH! pic.twitter.com/K7iLfxQ7sb — Renu Khator (@UHpres) February 28, 2020

The Cougar Promise program, created in 2008, is the school’s commitment to ensure college education is accessible to its students. Before the expansion, the program only helped those with family incomes of up to $50,000. In 2008, only those with a family income of up to $30,000 were eligible.

“Your family’s income bracket shouldn’t limit your ability to achieve a college degree," said Tilman Fertitta, chairman of the UH System Board of Regents. "Talented people come from all socioeconomic backgrounds, so I’m thrilled there will be more financial aid available for those UH students who need it most.”

In order to qualify, students must be first-time freshmen and meet other requirements.

