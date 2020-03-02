Married couple killed in 6-vehicle crash in N. Harris County, sheriff’s deputies say

HOUSTON – A young married couple was killed in a six-vehicle crash in north Harris County Sunday night, sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened in the 2900 block of West Mount Houston Road and West Montgomery Road at around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said they believe an orange Challenger was speeding and cutting cars off when one of the cars it cut off clipped the Challenger’s back end, causing the Challenger to spin out of control into oncoming traffic.

The two occupants of the Challenger -- the young couple -- were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

A father and his 12-year-old son were also injured, but they are expected to survive.