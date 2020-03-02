Man dead after crashing into back of vehicle in southwest Harris County; another man injured, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a vehicle crash they said left one man dead and another man injured in southwest Harris County Monday morning.

Deputies said the incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 7500 block of State Highway 6 and Empanada. When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found one driver dead in the two-vehicle accident.

According to HCSO, they learned from dash camera footage that the driver of a silver Infinity SUV was sitting at a red light, and when the light turned green, he started to go through it. Deputies said that is when the driver of a white Nissan Altima rear-ended the SUV at a high rate of speed. Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 6, deputies said.

Deputies said the driver of the white Nissan Altima died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, deputies said.

The SUV ended up in a parking lot further south on Highway 6 due to the impact of the crash, deputies said.