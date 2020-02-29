Friendswood’s first Chick-fil-A location is opening March 5. Here’s how you can win free meals for a year

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The Friendswood community will soon be able to get their Chick-fil-A fix closer to home.

Starting March 5, the chain will open the doors of its new location at 1757 South Friendswood Drive.

To celebrate the fast-food restaurant’s grand opening, the chain will be giving 100 Friendswood residents a chance to win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Adult residents who live in zip codes 77511, 77546, 77581 and 77598 are invited to participate in the chain’s “First 100 12 Hour Campout."

Registration for the camp out is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 and winners will be awarded at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, March 5.

Participants will be required to show any valid form of government ID to prove they live in the area. For more information on the rules, click here.

The new location will also feature a playground.