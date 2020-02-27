Teens carjack pregnant woman, then crash during police chase in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – A group of teenagers is facing felony charges after reportedly carjacking a pregnant woman Wednesday afternoon near Willowbrook Mall, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery happened in the Target parking lot on FM 1960 and Cutten Road in northwest Harris County.

“I shut the trunk, and then I walked to the carts, and I put the cart up,” Suzette, who is seven months pregnant, told KPRC 2. “Then one of the gentlemen ran up to the driver’s side and was like give me your keys.”

She said she hesitated for a second.

“I was like I can make it if I run to the Target door, but there’s a few of them, and I’m pregnant, and I’m not going to risk it,” she said.

Suzette said she tossed the suspects her keys, and they sped out of the parking lot.

It wasn’t long before Harris County Sheriff deputies were hot on their tail, said HCSO Sergeant R. Lee.

“At one point in time, they went through a restaurant parking lot exceeding 55, 60 miles an hour,” Lee said.

The chase lasted for about 15 miles, according to HCSO Sergeant Tom Klosterman.

“They drove down this dead-end road here and drove up into someone’s yard,” Klosterman said. “The vehicle got stuck, they attempted to back up and struck a patrol vehicle at which point they gave up and took them all into custody.”

According to HCSO, the four suspects are between 13 and 16 years old. The potential charges include aggravated assault on a police officer, evading in a motor vehicle and criminal trespass on a motor vehicle.